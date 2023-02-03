A cryptic ‘Scream VI’ tweet might have just inadvertently spoiled one of the movie’s killers

One of the most intriguing aspects surrounding the Scream movies is audiences trying to decide early on which canon characters are the selected killers. And while a handful of past perpetrators — namely, Billy Loomis and Stu Macher — seemed like obvious choices in Wes Craven’s 1996 original, other characters might slip through the cracks and not stand out as the evident culprits. With that said, fans will find it extremely interesting to learn that a recent tweet might have just inadvertently spoiled which character is set to be one of the killers in Scream VI.

Over on the official Scream Twitter account, a cryptic tweet, which was canonically written by Ghostface, mocks fan-favorite character Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), insisting that Kirby will suffer a tragic fate due to how beloved she is. For those that aren’t aware, Kirby was introduced in Scream 4 as the best friend of Sidney’s cousin Jill (Emma Roberts). You can check out the post for yourself down below:

Kirby, such a fan favorite, that's why this is going to hurt. #ScreamVI pic.twitter.com/HBBFpHRHzI — Scream (@ScreamMovies) February 3, 2023

Despite the tweet coming off as threatening and indicating that Ghostface will subsequently attack and murder Kirby, it’s also worth noting that this tweet might have been orchestrated as a red herring. Threatening Kirby and making her seem like she’s going to be a victim would be a genius move — especially if it turns out at the end of the film that Kirby is one of the killers donning the Ghostface ensemble.

Of course, this theory is purely speculation at this point, but Ghostface using a touch of reverse psychology would certainly fit the movie’s new direction to be a more bloodied and hardened project compared to prior movies in the series. Fans will soon learn the truth when Scream VI slices into theaters on March 10.