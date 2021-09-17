A Cult Classic Horror Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Horror is always an easy sell to audiences, because few aspects of the communal theatrical experience are more enjoyable than an entire auditorium of people collectively jumping out of their seats, sending popcorn flying all over the place.

The genre isn’t quite the same when you’re viewing it from the comfort of your couch, but that hasn’t stopped a cult favorite from climbing up the Netflix viewership charts. 2002’s Ghost Ship is hardly a classic, having been widely panned by critics at the time it was first released, but it did manage to haul in close to $70 million at the box office.

The title pretty much tells you all that you need to know, with a salvage crew stumbling upon the remains of a passenger ship thought to have been lost 40 years previously. Naturally, they decide to clamber aboard and see if they can solve the mystery of the MS Antonia Graza, but there are no shortage of things that go bump in the night to content with as their numbers begin to dwindle.

Joel Silver and Robert Zemckis are listed among the producers, while the cast features many familiar faces including Gabriel Byrne, Julianna Margulies, Karl Urban and a young Emily Browning. It’s not the greatest scary movie you’ll ever see, but that obviously hasn’t deterred Netflix subscribers, with Ghost Ship currently and a little ironically occupying the unlucky thirteenth position on the most-watched list, as per FlixPatrol.