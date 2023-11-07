A cult favorite R-rated actioner ruthlessly erased from existence by Disney rises from the ashes after 5 agonizing months in purgatory

Streaming originals being canceled is one thing, but having them removed from their home platform and then erased entirely from existence is an entirely different matter, an unfortunate and egregious fate The Princess experienced firsthand.

Despite scoring decent reviews from critics and a much more enthusiastic response from audiences after premiering in July of 2022, director Le-Van Kiet’s period-set R-rated fantasy actioner was ruthlessly cast out into the abyss when the Mouse House began shaving as many pennies off the budget as possible earlier this year.

Writers Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton were left devastated, noting that “it may not be available for anyone to see ever again, ever,” which underlines just how cold-hearted the call to throw it onto the on-demand scrapheap really was. Of course, it was far from the only victim, and while many exiled Disney exclusives have since become available to watch through different means, The Princess was floating around in purgatory a lot longer.

However, more than five months on from being tossed into the cold and unforgiving wilderness, Thornton has confirmed at long last that you can finally watch the film again should the mood take you.

So in rather exciting news, Ben and mine’s film, The Princess, which was removed from Hulu and Disney+ earlier this year is now back, and available to buy and rent wherever you buy or rent moves from. Hurrah! The Princess is saved! pic.twitter.com/LfS7AC3WjL — Jake Thornton 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@jakethornton) November 7, 2023

Slowly but surely, the unwanted red-headed stepchildren of the Disney Plus back catalogue have been rising from the ashes one by one, with Joey King’s sword-swinging title hero the latest to reclaim her destiny and have it placed firmly back into her own hands. It’s been a long time coming, but at least The Princess is back.