Warning: This article contains light spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

We’re not sure if there’s a tear in the multiverse or what, but it appears that a cut line from Spider-Man: No Way Home has now made its way into the trailer for the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In the first trailer for No Way Home, which centers around a spell gone wrong that finds Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange attempting to make the world forget that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is Spider-Man, Benedict Wong’s Wong warns Strange, “Don’t cast that spell.” You can catch that line of dialogue in this time-marked link (01:26 into the video) of the first No Way Home trailer.

Warning, from here on out, this article will contain light spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fan spots mind-blowing comparisons of ‘What If...?’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, despite appearing in the promotional materials for the movie, Wong never actually utters the line in the theatrical cut of the film itself. Instead, he says to Strange immediately before scurrying off through a portal, “Just leave me out of it.”

However, the line “Don’t cast that spell,” is echoed once again by Wong as the opening bit of audio in the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In case you’re not already familiar, Spider-Man: No Way Home has pretty much set the stage for the forthcoming Multiverse of Madness by establishing that the aforementioned botched spell causes the fabric of the multiverse to unravel at the seams.

We’ll have to see whether we can get a glimpse at the full cut line of Wong in perhaps an alternative take as part of the Blu-ray release for No Way Home, though we aren’t sure when that will come out. In the meantime, however, we remain hopeful that the MCU’s next outing, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will give us further insight when it hits theaters on May 6, 2022.