A demented sequel somewhere between a fever dream and a live-action cartoon passes the nostalgia test with flying colors

In a turn of events we never had on our 2023 bingo cards, McG’s Charlie’s Angels duology has become the latest franchise to be placed under the glaring microscope of reappraisal, and people are shockingly pleased with what they’ve discovered.

Not long after the opening installment was given a pass for being so unhinged in its conception and execution that it just about passes the nostalgia test, sequel Full Throttle has almost immediately been given the same treatment. Remarkably – given its reputation, at least – the follow-up has been faring even better in the eyes of incredibly forgiving Redditors.

via Sony

Even though the return of Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu’s central trio earned less money at the box office than its predecessor, fared significantly worse among critics, and won two Razzie awards (one for Worst Remake or Sequel) from seven nominations, the consensus finds the majority of commenters in agreement with the opinion that Full Throttle is a “goddamn cartoon.”

Demented to an almost incredulous degree, describing both chapters in the short-lived franchise as “so stupidly watchable and entertaining” isn’t something everyone is going to agree with, but it hits the nail on the head as to how and why they were – and continue to be – so popular.

Elizabeth Banks rues her failed reboot and tried to place the blame anywhere and everywhere, but maybe audiences weren’t as interested in seeing a concept as ludicrously exaggerated as Charlie’s Angels played with anything that even remotely attempted to pull a straight face.