A disaster epic you’ve never heard of explodes on Netflix

While it feels awfully dismissive to dub it ‘the Squid Game effect’ as it’s been named in certain circles, there’s definitely an element of truth to Netflix’s most-watched original series ever opening up the eyes of subscribers to more Korean content.

Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho was an immediate beneficiary, with his supernatural horror six-parter Hellbound topping the viewership charts around the world after releasing last month, even though it’s got absolutely nothing in common with Squid Game other than hailing from the same country.

That being said, even before Squid Game came along, broad Korean genre titles had already proven themselves capable of drawing in a crowd. Riotous sci-fi action comedy Space Sweepers cracked the Top 10 in 80 countries earlier this year, and Ashfall is the nation’s latest effects-driven epic to hit big on streaming.

As per FlixPatrol, the movie has been rising up the rankings all week, where it can currently be found in fourteenth position. The blockbuster detailing the volcanic eruption of Mount Paektu hit local theaters in December 2019, but Netflix has given it a new lease of life.

G.I. Joe, Terminator Genisys and Squid Game‘s Lee Byung-hun leads the cast, with Eternals‘ Don Lee among the supporting ensemble, so the high concept and recognizable faces may have convinced people to check out Ashfall, which comes boasting impressive visuals and strong reviews.