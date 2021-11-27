‘Hellbound’ creator teases Season 2 of the Netflix smash hit

Yeon Sang-ho is a well-known name among fans of gripping genre fare after delivering the modern classic Train to Busan and sequel Peninsula, and his move into episodic storytelling on Netflix has yielded a similarly enthusiastic response from critics and audience alike.

Six-episode supernatural horror Hellbound has been one of the top shows on the platform since debuting last week, and it’s got a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes show to go along with what’s sure to be big viewership figures. The finale ended on a cliffhanger that set up an intriguing second season, and in an interview with Variety the filmmaker teased what may be in store in store.

“Because Hellbound is based on the original webtoons, my partner Choi Kyu-Seok and I have decided that the story afterwards will be told first through the webtoon and, as for whether we would want to turn that into another live-action series, that’s something that we will need further discussion on. As you know, we have only just released Hellbound Season 1 and so we didn’t have any time to discuss that issue with Netflix. So I would say this is something we need further discussion on.”

Hellbound is set in a world where a religious cult have instilled the masses with a lurching sense of dread, caused by people experiencing haunting visions that tell them of the exact moment of their death. Using fear as power, the group influence and brainwash their supporters to out friends and family as ‘sinners’, but it’s not all as straightforward as it seems.

Throw in some brutally violent set pieces, impressive levels or production design and some weighty ruminations on life, death and destiny, and Hellbound has the potential to run for a great number of years, should it provide popular enough on Netflix and inspire Sang-ho to return to the well.