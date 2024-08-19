A disastrous action comedy starring Marvel and DC rivals annihilates Dave Bautista, Viola Davis, and Jake Gyllenhaal on streaming

Viola Davis: one of the undisputed greats whose penchant for commanding a space knows no bounds. Jake Gyllenhaal: a consistently fantastic chameleon who captures extreme energy just as much as that energy captures him. Dave Bautista: a pro wrestler whose rise in the dramatic world has been one of, if not the most exciting to watch out of all the big names who have found themselves in this industry.

Evidently, none of them stand a chance against the combined forces of Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and John Cena (Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad).

Per FlixPatrol, Jackpot! — Prime Video‘s latest action comedy flick that has impressed only a few critics thus far— continues to dominate the streamer’s film charts on this day of Aug. 19. Its lightning-fast ascension has seen it stand over the likes of My Spy: The Eternal City (Bautista’s profoundly unnecessary spy comedy sequel to 2020’s My Spy), The Woman King (Davis’ historical pulse-pounder whose lack of Oscar nominations was a blow to the Academy’s reputation), and Road House (Gyllenhaal’s reimagining of the 1989 action flick of the same name that might as well have been an original film).

Questionably flaunting a 32% critic approval rating and a 48% audience approval rating, Jackpot! features Awkwafina as Katie, a struggling actress who happens upon a winning lottery ticket. The catch? It’s the year 2030, and California has passed a law that allows losing ticket holders to kill the winner in hopes of claiming the prize for themselves. Beside her is Cena as Noel, a freelance lottery protection agent (no, seriously) who takes it upon himself to protect Katie in exchange for 10% of the cash prize.

The premise, then, is as fun as can be, but it sounds like the Jackpot! brain trust didn’t make the most of it. If you’re the type to rely solely on your own judgment, the film is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

