A sloppy, sauceless John Cena slog swims through the muck of its 38% rotten score to somehow become the top tomato on streaming

When it comes to films that are cooked up in-house at a streaming company, you can’t do much better than Prime Video. It’s true that every streamer has its ups and downs, but when your ups involve such features as Air, The Idea of You, American Fiction, and Argentina, 1985, the downs more or less read as fine print.

Recommended Videos

That’s not to say, of course, that the downs don’t exist, and you can bet that the vanguard over at Rotten Tomatoes will ruthlessly serve the just deserts to each and every Prime Video weak link they come across.

But anyone familiar with the volatile warzone of the streaming charts knows that bad critical scores don’t even slow down the viewership numbers of some movies (in fact, in some extreme cases, they’re directly responsible). Jackpot! just so happens to be one of those movies.

Image via Prime Video

Per FlixPatrol, the action comedy flick has soared to the top of Prime Video’s worldwide film rankings today, Aug. 16, just one day after its release to the platform. The film unites John Cena and Awkwafina (a pairing that makes way too much sense when you think about it) as Noel and Katie, the latter of whom kicks off the events of the film by nabbing a winning lottery ticket. Unfortunately, the year is 2030, and a law has been passed that allows anyone with a losing lottery ticket number to legally murder the winner as a means of claiming the winnings.

It’s an excellent premise that, according to its 38% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, maybe didn’t stick the landing it was hoping for. But for our money, we thought it was a blast, so maybe audiences are right to be propping this one up on the charts after all.

Jackpot! is available to stream on Prime Video.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy