A fan favorite candidate rules themselves out of directing ‘Blade’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot was hit with the delay everyone was expecting once director Bassam Tariq exited the project, meaning we’ll now have to wait until September 2024 to see Mahershala Ali slice and dice his way through hordes of vampires.

Production was originally scheduled to begin last week, but that was never going to be the case once the megaphone was vacated, and fans didn’t take long to start suggesting their own preferred candidates. In what would have seemed ridiculous just a short while ago, the acclaim that greeted Werewolf by Night saw Michael Giacchino suggested as the ideal filmmaker to continue building out the supernatural side of the MCU.

However, during an interview with ComicBook, the Academy Award-winning composer and architect of the franchise’s first Special Presentation ruled himself out of the running in fairly definitive fashion.

“Look, I love Blade. I think that’s an amazing character. It’s one of my favorites. But I feel like that thing is already in motion in a way and I’m in motion in other things as well. Timing wise is a little crazy. So I feel like I want that to be a great movie. I want that to be an awesome movie because that character deserves it in a huge way. But yeah, right now, no.”

Shooting has reportedly been moved to the beginning of 2023, and given that Giacchino is one of the most prolific composers in the industry that has close working relationships with everyone from J.J. Abrams to Kevin Feige, it makes sense that his to-do list would be jam-packed.

There’s definitely more directing in his future, of that we can be sure, it just won’t be with Blade.