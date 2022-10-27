The hype train for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now full speed ahead, with a select few having now been graced with the Hollywood premiere of Phase Four’s swansong ahead to its release in theaters next month.

After rave early reviews the buzz is about as palpable as Marvel Studios has seen all year and all eyes are on Wakanda Forever, with its rousing cast, an production touched by tragedy, dazzling teaser trailers, and a scope that seems as if it’ll hit that sweet spot of gravitas and earnestness.

One of the most exciting aspects of the film is the MCU debut of Namor the Sub-Mariner as the film’s antagonist. Having first appeared in comic books back in 1939, he’s one of the oldest, most storied characters in the entirety of Marvel’s extensive library, and actor Tenoch Huerta looks all set to do him justice on the big screen.

Xochitl Gomez, who brought multiverse-jumping teenager America Chavez to life in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier this year is particularly enthused. She was in attendance for Wakanda Forever‘s premiere last night, and gushed over both the geniality of Huerta and what he’ll bring to the MCU:

Xochitl Gomez is excited for Tenoch Huerta in #WakandaForever: "He's just such a charismatic, lovely person." https://t.co/B1NRkHWzXk pic.twitter.com/GfpXP4CiOT — Variety (@Variety) October 27, 2022

We don’t know when America Chavez will next appear in the MCU, but if Namor is sticking around for future movies it’d be great to see these two characters cross paths. We’ll know how the Submariner’s saga begins very soon, as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11.