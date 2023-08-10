A fan-favorite star forbidden from joining ‘The Avengers’ still isn’t coming to the MCU anytime soon

Many are the actors that MCU fans dream of seeing introduced to the franchise, but unfortunately, we don’t always get what we wish for. Not even when that wish is something that would just be straight-up awesome, to put it simply.

For some time now, folks have been clamoring for Jensen Ackles to dive deeper into the superhero scene. It stands to reason, then, that when rumors surrounding the possibility of an MCU appearance started surfacing, fans would be excited at the prospect. It’s believed it almost happened about a decade ago, before Jemery Renner was offered the role of Hawkeye in the film franchise. Sadly, it’s said that Ackles had to turn down the part due to his TV commitments, missing out on the chance of becoming an Avenger.

The hope for the actor to one day make an MCU debut stayed with fans, though, and just recently, it seemed like the time had come. Some reports claimed that Ackles was being considered to bring Nova to life in the franchise, but that rumor has since been put to rest. According to industry insider CanWeGetSomeToast, there is no truth to the rumor, which means that we likely won’t see the Supernatural actor in the MCU for the time being.

Sorry Dean Winchester/Soldier Boy fans, this is 100% false. https://t.co/zYOyA3v3g2 — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) August 8, 2023

This doesn’t mean that all hope is lost, though. If it’s up to Ackles, we’ll continue seeing him in superhero-related media, much like we have in The Boys. The actor has already stated that he’d love to play Batman in the character’s next outing, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and there’s no denying that he’d do a fantastic job.

The MCU may not be ready for Ackles yet, but we sure are. Fingers crossed that it’ll happen one day.