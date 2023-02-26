A far-fetched theory connecting two iconic horror franchises makes more sense than it should

A theory can come from out of nowhere and many times they are simply too far-fetched to take seriously, but once in a while there’s a theory that makes everyone scratch their heads. That’s what’s happening when a horror fan who said they were joking about Alien and The Thing threw out a theory on Reddit that actually works.

Alien is a movie that came out in 1979 starring Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright, and Harry Dean Stanton and was directed by Ridley Scott. In it, viewers are introduced to a Xenomorph, an endoparasitoid extraterrestrial species that kills everyone on the spaceship except Weaver’s character who somehow survives. The film gave us the notorious scene when John Hurt is flailing on the table when all of a sudden, the alien bursts through his chest, grins at everyone, and then scurries away. The Xenomorph, played by Nigerian visual artist Bolaji Badejo, makes a return visit in the sequels Aliens, Alien 3, and Alien Resurrection as well as the film’s prequels Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

On the other hand, The Thing is a sci-fi horror that was released in 1982, starring Kurt Russell, Keith David, Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, David Clennon, Richard Masur, Donald Moffat, and Thomas G. Waiters and was directed by John Carpenter. It’s about research scientists in Antarctica who take in a dog and try to save him only to find out that it’s not a dog at all, it’s a beast who starts attacking everyone and everything.

Now that everyone’s up to speed on the conversation, this is the theory one fan came up with.

Bringing these two cult classics together in a meaningful way would really be entertaining to the fans if Hollywood is listening.

The Thing was a little ahead of its time. Movies today are trying to be as good, but then again it was in the early age of television and that has a lot to say about how far the genre has come.

It’s a really good theory and it came completely out of nowhere. The kind of thing that only a fan would sit and contemplate.

Of course, not everyone is on board. Haters are everywhere, trolling everything as if their opinions matter to anyone.

Currently, Alien can be streamed on Amazon Prime or Starz while The Thing is on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Redbox, Vudu, and Amazon Prime.