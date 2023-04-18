A fascinating ‘Star Wars’ query poses a question that demands to be answered

Deliberation over how lightsabers hold up against swords has once again captivated the Star Wars fandom.

The pressing matter arose in the r/StarWars subreddit when a fan mulled over the logistics of performing a two-thousand-year-old sword practice with lightsabers.

Few feats could be more dangerous and life-threatening than swallowing a lightsaber, as they cauterize flesh. Like the sun and lightning, these weapons consist of powerful charged particles. We’re not trained medical professionals, but can quite confidently assert that attempting to stick a plasma blade down one’s esophagus would almost certainly cause fatal burns.

Another fan didn’t mince words when they described the most likely outcome of lightsaber swallowing.

However, one diehard flexed their deep knowledge of Force abilities and reasoned that the regular rules might not apply to Jedi and Sith as they might absorb the energy without incident, much like Master Yoda harnessed the Force lightening Count Dooku hurled at him during their duel in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

Another fan argued that an ordinary citizen of the galaxy far, far away would need to have their orifice reinforced with Beskar steel to withstand a lightsaber blade.

Yet another fan pointed out that attempting such a feat would end in a one-way trip to the cemetery.

One Star Wars enthusiast suggested that it might help to toggle the lightsaber’s settings, but the wisest course of action might be going for an optical illusion.

By the end of the thread, fans concluded ordinary beings should never attempt lightsaber swallowing. Nevertheless, the mightiest members of the light and dark chivalry orders might demonstrate their prowess at using Force using the practice. After all, they are the only ones with the ability to absorb plasma.