A forgotten Netflix horror with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score refuses to go unremembered

As popular as the genre has always been, horror isn’t generally the sort of medium to find itself showered in unanimous critical acclaim. Any movie that garners a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent – especially one with over 120 reviews being counted – should be lauded constantly as an all-time classic, but when was the last time you heard someone talk about His House?

Arriving on Netflix in October of 2020 on the back of some seriously stellar buzz, writer and director Remi Weekes’ psychological supernatural nightmare did make an instant splash on the platform’s charts, which was no doubt due to the fact it premiered only a few days before Halloween.

Cr. Aidan Monaghan/NETFLIX © 2020

Since then, though, it’s been allowed to fade from memory, when realistically any dread-inducing tale that’s accomplished the rare feat of notching a perfect approval rating on the aggregation site should be one that finds itself being constantly drowned in praise and enthusiastically recommended to anyone willing to listen, and some who aren’t so receptive to the notion of socially-conscious scares.

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù and Wunmi Mosaku plays a Sudanese refugee couple trying to make a new life for themselves in England, but while trying to settle into their new surroundings, they begin to discover a sinister presence lurking within their home. There’s plenty more going on under the surface than that, with a third act twist in particular coming like a gut-punching shot out of the dark.

Even though it hasn’t attained the status is seemingly deserves based on how it was greeted by critics, Redditors are making a point to stir up some renewed appreciation from the film. Statistically speaking, His House of the greatest horror flicks of all-time, but you’d never have guessed given that it doesn’t hold dwell on a pedestal anywhere near that of many of its contemporaries.