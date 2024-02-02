A future Avenger is urging Marvel to make a sequel to Phase 4’s best movie, which probably means we’re not getting one

The Multiverse Saga often takes a beating from fans, but among the many MCU movies that have been judged as disappointments this decade, there are a few diamonds in the rough. On Rotten Tomatoes, for instance, there are two Phase Four films to earn over 90% critics scores. One is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which to be honest is so majestic and multiversal that it might as well count as a whole phase onto itself. This means that the top-rated “regular” Phase 4 film is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Sure enough, it’s not just the critics either, as fans typically cite the film as a real highlight of the MCU post-Avengers: Endgame. Star Simu Liu going on to play a Ken in 2023’s biggest blockbuster Barbie hasn’t hurt its image either. And yet a Shang-Chi 2 remains absent from Marvel’s upcoming slate. Liu himself has now revived interest in the sequel by publicly urging Marvel to make it. While this makes clear the actor is as passionate about the character as ever, it does unfortunately tell us that maybe the studio isn’t.

While engaging with fans on the topic of superhero fatigue, Liu took to Threads to champion the genre. Admitting that he’s “an unabashed fan of superhero movies,” the star conceded that he understands “everyone’s gripes about the overuse of CGI” but stressed that comic book cinema is “one of the few spaces where a person of color can be the main character.” He continued, “Science fiction and fantasy movies ask us to imagine a world where anything is possible. So, for what it’s worth, I hope the genre sustains and survives. Also, ya, we need to give the people a sequel!”

Liu isn’t making any secrets of the fact he wants a Shang-Chi 2, but the fact that he’s openly admitting this is something Marvel needs to get on probably means such a project is not currently in the works.

What’s going on with Shang-Chi 2?

Image via Marvel Studios

Assuming this inference from Liu’s comment is correct, this means there’s been no major headway made on the sequel since the actor’s last, equally disappointing, update about the production. Back in July 2023, which marked two years since Shang-Chi‘s release, Liu gave a surprisingly honest and open answer when asked about the status of Shang-Chi 2 on Threads. “Was told it would follow Avengers,” Liu replied. “But that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control.”

It’s unclear exactly what Avengers film Liu was referring to, but presumably he was talking about The Film Formerly Known As Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, coming in May 2026, rather than Avengers: Secret Wars, due May 2027. 2026 had previously been rumored as a potential release window for the sequel. Unfortunately, going by the lack of movement on the movie, it seems 2027 or, eesh, even 2028 is more likely now. The good news is that Liu is surely destined to have some kind of role in those Avengers events, as he teams up with the other Multiverse Saga heroes to battle Jonathan Majors’ Kang whoever.

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton unfortunately exited Kang Dynasty himself just before Majors’ firing and screenwriter Michael Waldron was hired to do a page-one rewrite, but he is remaining with the studio to produce Wonder Man. So fingers crossed Shang-Chi 2 can become more than just a legend in the near future.