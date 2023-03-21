A gore-soaked sci-fi action thriller transports a dangerous cargo towards the top end of the Netflix charts

Science fiction, action, horror, and thrillers are a quartet of the most ubiquitous genres in the industry, but trying to throw them the four of them into the same movie in the hope it delivers the best of all words is a tricky task, albeit one that the utterly deranged Project Wolf Hunting nailed with blood-soaked aplomb.

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a stellar 88 percent approval rating from critics, writer and director Kim Hong-seon’s genre-bending slice of gonzo insanity has now translated that acclaim into certifiable Netflix success. Per FlixPatrol, Project Wolf Hunting has been slicing, dicing, and generally causing chaos on its march towards the upper echelons of the streaming service’s worldwide watch-list, even if it definitely isn’t for the faint of heart.

The story is a fairly simple one – so much so that it takes a backseat to the chaos when all hell finally breaks lose – but nobody goes into such an unhinged exercise in cinematic depravity expecting a well-rounded narrative and rich, complex, three-dimensional characters. A group of dangerous criminals are being transported from the Philippines to South Korea, but they orchestrate a daring escape attempt.

They’ve also got allies on the outside willing to lend an assist, forcing the agents onboard to battle back against threats from all sides. Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse, there’s an unspeakable evil lurking below deck that gets unleashed, and it doesn’t exactly separate the good guys from the bad when it comes to claiming victims. Project Wolf Hunting is nuts, but in a good way, even if it may not be for everyone.