A Great Elizabeth Olsen Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

A great Elizabeth Olsen movie is dominating Netflix right now. Thanks to her casting as Scarlet Witch in the MCU, Olsen has been in some of the biggest movies of the past decade, from her MCU debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention the TV sensation that is this year’s WandaVision, which earned the actress her first Emmy nomination.

There’s a lot of other standout titles in her resume, though, that fans of her superhero work should check out. Like Wind River, for instance, a gripping crime thriller that even pairs Olsen up with one of MCU co-stars. While not one of the most well-known films Olsen’s appeared in, it’s currently the ninth most popular title on Netflix in the United States, according to Flix Patrol’s latest stats.

Wind River features Jeremy Renner as an expert tracker and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert, who discovers the frozen body of an 18-year-old woman on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. This gets the attention of FBI Special Agent Jane Banner (Olsen) and the pair set out to find the culprit responsible for the homicide. Described as a neo-Western murder mystery, the film – as directed by Taylor Sheridan – proved to be a modest success, grossing $45 million on the back of a slim $11 million budget.

Reviews were widely positive, too. Wind River sits at a certified fresh rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics consensus praising it for luring “viewers into a character-driven mystery with smart writing, a strong cast, and a skillfully rendered setting that delivers the bitter chill promised by its title.” It’s often favorably compared with 2015’s Sicario, which Sheridan wrote the script for but didn’t direct.

Elizabeth Olsen will next be seen on our screens in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, hitting theaters in March 2022. You can find Wind River on Netflix now.