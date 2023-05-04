A ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ veteran really wanted to swear in their native tongue

The MCU is moving in new and bolder directions, and proof of that is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Sure, at the end of the day, Marvel movies are still owned by The Walt Disney Company, meaning there’s a limit to how far the stories can be pushed, but with the first f-bomb in the franchise having been dropped in the Guardians threequel, the door for harsher language is now wide open.

While Chris Pratt takes home the prize for this particular accomplishment as Peter Quill, he’s not the only one who wishes their character could slip in a swear word. Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis, has expressed this desire, but unfortunately, it’s unlikely that fans will see it happen any time soon. In the Guardians team, Mantis is undoubtedly the most naive and peaceful one, meaning that swearing probably doesn’t come easy to her. On the other hand, we have to admit that perhaps because of this, seeing her drop a bad word out of the blue would make for an incredible comedic moment.

For the actress, the f-bomb drop wasn’t even the least bit shocking, and in a conversation with Collider, Klementieff mentioned how, if the time ever comes, she knows exactly what word (and language) she’ll be choosing:

“I would just say something in French. (…) M*rde. It means sh*t.”

Considering Klementieff is French, it makes sense for her native vernacular to rank high on the list of preferred swear words. Now it’s a waiting game to see if Mantis will ever get her moment. If Marvel doesn’t allow for that, maybe the actress can try her luck on the DCU.