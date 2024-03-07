A ‘Harry Potter’ star may have already made their MCU debut, but it’s not who you think

Is Deadpool 3 going to make years-long dreams come true by bringing Daniel Radcliffe into the MCU? It’s not long until we get to find out, but in the meantime it’s just possible that a different Harry Potter alum is switching sides from the Wizarding World to the Marvel universe instead.

Recommended Videos

The former Boy Who Lived himself, Radcliffe has been batting away claims that he’s replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for the longest time now, so that’s what leads credence to the demented rumors that Radcliffe could turn up as a Logan variant in Deadpool & Wolverine. If you believe the theorists, we’ve already got a glimpse of him in action in the trailer. And yet word has it that another of Radcliffe’s co-stars from Harry Potter is about to make their own MCU debut very soon. The only hitch? We don’t know where, but we may know who…

Harry Potter and Games of Thrones veteran is rumored to have shot some scenes for Marvel

Image via Warner Bros.

According to insider, DanielRPK, Natalia Tena has joined the MCU behind the scenes. In fact, the actress — best known for playing Nymphadora Tonks in the later Harry Potter movies, as well as Osha on four seasons of Game of Thrones — is said to have already recorded some scenes for her mystery role in a mystery project. Don’t take this as gospel for the moment, then, but this is exciting scuttlebutt to hear for those with a foot in both franchises.

Although it doesn’t narrow it down too much, the fact that Tena has allegedly already shot some footage for her surprise Marvel debut means we can pare down the potential project to just those that have begun filming e.g. not The Fantastic Four. On the movie side of things, that leaves Deadpool 3, Captain America: Brave New World, and perhaps even Thunderbolts, which only just started shooting in February. On TV, given the timing of this news, Daredevil: Born Again seems most likely.

Characters that are already springing up as potential great fits for Tena include Lady Deadpool, a female Deadpool variant long believed to show up in D&W, Typhoid Mary in Born Again, or perhaps even Songbird in Thunderbolts. Or, who knows, maybe she’s part of a new X-Men team like Radcliffe is supposed to be and every mutant from now on will be played by Harry Potter actors. I mean, the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters and Hogwarts are basically the same thing. You heard it here first.