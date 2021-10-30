A Horror Movie With A 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Blowing Up On Streaming

As you’ve no doubt gathered, it’s Halloween tomorrow, so nobody is shocked to see so many horror movies playing well on the multitude of streaming services on offer. Of course, that doesn’t mean they have to be any good, and a dismal title with the unwanted distinction of a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score is the latest case in point.

Director Lars Klevberg adapted his own 2015 short film of the same name to bring us the feature-length version of Polaroid, which definitely did not benefit from being stretched out to 88 minutes. The plot hollows a high school girl who gets given a vintage Polaroid camera, but the old school technology is cursed.

That’s right; a cursed camera. Anyone who gets their picture taken soon meets a tragic and mysterious death, leading to a full-blown grisly mystery with supernatural stakes, as opposed to the more straightforward resolution of simply destroying it to prevent anything similar from happening ever again.

Polaroid shot in early 2017, but wasn’t released until two and a half years later, which is never an encouraging sign. True to form, not a single one of the critics polled on the world’s premiere aggregation sight gave it a thumbs up, but that hasn’t stopped the movie from managing to crack HBO Max’s Top 10 ahead of the spookiest day of the year, as per FlixPatrol.