A Jennifer Aniston Movie Is One Of The Top Movies Streaming

Jennifer Aniston is generally recognized for her role as Rachel on the hit television series Friends, but a movie she did after her days as Rachel is blowing up on streaming services.

Horrible Bosses, a 2011 movie in which Aniston stars along with Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey, and Jamie Foxx, is currently the No. 8 most popular movie on HBO Max this week, according to FlixPatrol. The movie sat at No. 8 on the streaming platform last week as well, which means it may have a shot to rank within the top 10 for the month if the trend continues.

In the movie, Aniston portrays Dr. Julia Harris, D.D.S., a dentist that routinely sexually harasses her dental assistant Dale (Day). After Dale rejects her advances, she threatens to tell Dale’s fiancée they had sex if he does not acquiesce. She is one of three bosses Dale, Nick (Bateman), and Kurt (Sudeikis) despise because of their treatment of them and their co-workers.

Nick’s boss is Dave Harken, the egotistical president of a financial firm who gives himself a promotion instead of Nick. And Kurt’s boss is originally Jack Pellit, who runs a chemical company, but after he dies, Jack’s incompetent and drug-addicted son Bobby takes over and creates tension between himself and Kurt.

The trio of friends — so fed up with the antics of their respective bosses and the negative effects they have over their lives — ultimately agree to hire a hitman, Dean (Foxx), as a ‘consultant.’ Dean suggests that instead of killing their own bosses, the friends should kill each other’s bosses in ways that appear as accidents to throw off any suspicions the police may have later.

The film performed very well at the box office, grossing more than $200 million against a reported budget of around $35 million. For her performance, Jennifer Aniston was nominated for best comedy actress in a film at The Comedy Awards and won the MTV Movie Award for ‘Best On-Screen Dirt Bag.’