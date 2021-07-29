A Kang Variant In Ancient Egypt Will Reportedly Meet Apocalypse

Following the events of Loki, we know that Jonathan Majors is the big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, but we haven’t met Kang the Conqueror just yet. He Who Remains was the sole survivor of the first multiversal war that threatened to destroy time as we knew it, but after Sylvie let her revenge do the talking, things are about to get messy.

Countless variants of Kang are on their way to the MCU, and having teased that he was one of the benevolent ones, we could be seeing every aspect of reality infiltrated by a revolving door of time traveling warlords. That isn’t good news for anyone, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was in the works with Anthony Mackie long before it was confirmed – that one of these variants might even end up encountering a certain En Sabah Nur.

He Who Remains Gets His Own Gorgeous Loki Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The X-Men are in the midst of being rebooted behind the scenes, so their introduction into the mythology will be a slow rollout rather than a blockbuster movie right out of the gate, and all it would take is a little nod towards the past of Marvel Comics to have Kang and the future Apocalypse become acquainted.

When En Sabah Nur was born 5000 years ago in Ancient Egypt, the land was ruled by Pharaoh Rama-Tut, who was of course Kang the Conqueror, who’d traveled from the future to handpick the future Apocalypse as his heir because he knew he was the very first mutant on Earth and would go on to become one of the most powerful beings the world had ever seen. We’re getting Kang variants and the X-Men in the not too distant future, so it isn’t the craziest thing to imagine a visit to a timeline that sets the seeds for Apocalypse further down the line.