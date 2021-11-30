Liam Neeson‘s Unknown is currently rising the streaming charts.

According to FlixPatrol, the thriller has charted in several categories including iTunes, HBO, and Netflix’s top ten list. Unknown is highly popular on HBO in various countries, including Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile. While Netflix viewers are streaming the movie in a few locations such as, Canada, Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, and Israel. As for iTunes, Unknown attracted audience members from Armenia, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, and Colombia.

Unknown is a story about Dr. Martin Harris (Liam Neeson), who ends up in a coma following a car accident in Berlin. When Harris wakes up, he finds his life in complete chaos, stemming from his wife not recognizing him, another man stealing his identity, and assassins hunting Harris down. The situation turns worse when authorities don’t believe him and are forced to go on the run alone.

The film also stars January Jones, Bruno Ganz, Frank Langella, Sebastian Koch, Stipe Erceg, and Rainer Bock. Upon the film’s release in 2011, it generated $135.7 million compared to the $30 million budget. Since Unknown, Neeson went on to work on other projects, including Battleship, The Dark Knight Rises, The Nut Job, The Lego Movie, and the second and third installment of Taken. The movies were released in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

Neeson has several upcoming roles, which include Charlie Johnson in the Flames, In the Land of Saints and Sinners, Marlowe, Memory, Retribution, and Blacklight.

Unknown is now streaming on Netflix, HBO, and iTunes.