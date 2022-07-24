A lo-fi horror gem performs accidental exorcisms on the streaming charts

The demonic side of horror is an avenue that’s been explored in almost every way you can possibly think of, with genre junkies having seen demons exercised in almost every way you can imagine. That being said, the crux of lo-fi Australian gem The Possessed is that the person tasked with expelling unwanted entities would rather he didn’t have to do it at all.

Veteran character actor John Jarratt leads the cast as Jacob Chandler, a regular guy who also happens to be able to contact the spirit realm. Naturally, he opts to monetize the gift he never asked for, partnering up with his nephew to run a business specializing in exorcising their clients for a fee. However, Jacob begins to suspect something is seriously wrong when he finds himself busier than ever before.

via Slaughter FX

In a stroke of coincidence, his nephew’s new girlfriend turns out to have the exact same unique set of abilities, but she doesn’t have the self-control to handle a terrifying task that requires both of them to perform at their fullest. One of those “inspired by actual events” horror movies, The Possessed came and went without much fanfare following its initial premiere at last year’s FrightFest, but streamers looking for scares have finally stumbled upon it.

As per FlixPatrol, the latest worthwhile entry in the booming market for Australian horror has landed a spot on the iTunes most-watched list, with viewers ready and willing to peel back the layers of demonic deception at play in an effort to dedicate a thrifty 97 minutes of their time to getting their latest fix of things that go bump in the night.