A long-awaited horror remake that was delayed, shelved, and nearly forgotten about finally lands an official release date

At last.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 09:38 am

At long last, one of the most glaring mysteries within the horror realm over the last year has finally been solved, with the hotly-anticipated Salem’s Lot reboot officially landing a streaming release date.

Prior to the long-awaited remake snatching up a confirmed release date, the Stephen King novel adaptation was delayed for 7 months back in 2022, with the film set to initially debut in September 2022. From there, the theatrical release date was changed to April 2023, although the project was soon presumably axed and removed from the Warner Bros. release calendar — leaving horror fanatics and die-hard Stephen King followers unsure about the movie’s future.

Luckily, the horror remake that we’ve all been itching to witness is finally coming to Max on Oct. 3 in the U.S., as per Bloody Disgusting, while the movie will be released in the U.K and Ireland on Oct. 11. Considering the horror project was originally filmed back in 2021, waiting over three years for its release has definitely tested the patience of the horror community. Truthfully, the majority of us weren’t sure if we were ever going to watch the movie in this lifetime. 

For many horrorhounds, however, a streaming release is undoubtedly a disappointment after various early screenings and clips were revealed at prior events, but perhaps being able to watch the movie at all is a monumental win in itself.

Given its early release date in October, the Salem’s Lot remake is the perfect fresh-faced adaptation to help kickstart the spooky season in the scariest way. That being said, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how the reboot compares to the unforgettable miniseries from 1979 — which is often seen as the blueprint adaptation for the bone-chilling narrative and features one of the creepiest villains in Kurt Barlow. Although, some folks remain adamant about the allure of the nearly forgotten 2004 miniseries starring Rob Lowe.

Ahead of the horror picture arriving on Max, members of the horror community have been split right down the middle as to whether or not the adaptation will actually satisfy horror fans. Then again, with Stephen King himself attesting to the movie’s credibility and regarding the reboot as “quite good,” perhaps we should trust the brilliant mind who created the story in the first place.

So be sure to fire up your Max subscriptions, gather up your collection of delectable snacks, and prepare to feast your eyes on one of the biggest and heavily awaited Warner Bros. projects in years. Honestly, we’re just glad that it wasn’t shelved altogether like Batgirl. Sorry, DC fans.

Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.