A long-gestating remake of a timeless horror classic already has fans wanting to take a bite

Much like the esteemed parade of his gifted counterparts, horror auteur Robert Eggers has done a stellar job thus far when it comes to completely enticing the horror community. With underground treasures like The Witch and The Lighthouse firmly planted in the pages of his ever-growing resume, the acclaimed filmmaker has now set his sights on the upcoming remake of a notable horror classic. This is precisely the case for Nosferatu — a classic gothic extravaganza that is determined to turn the wheels of the genre.

But before Eggers and the rest of the film’s talented cast — namely, Willem Dafoe, Bill Skarsgård, and Anya Taylor-Joy — fully bring the project to life on the big screen, genre diehards over on the r/horror subreddit platform can hardly contain their excitement for the eye-watering movie. To prepare the community for the inevitable release, user u/wyomingwizard engaged fellow users by hyping up the film and conveying their own elation to the fandom.

Unsurprisingly, film buffs and horror enthusiasts crawled out of the woodwork to congregate in the comment section — with many folks expressing equal excitement and placing their total trust in the capable hands of Eggers.

Ever since Eggers initially announced that he had shifted his focus to working on the project, the entire realm of horror has been patiently waiting to witness one of the greatest modern-day remakes in genre history. Of course, folks will still have to wait a little longer, seeing as an official release date has yet to surface, but Eggers can rest assured that horror fanatics will be counting down the months until the feature is available to the public.