This year’s treasure trove of horror releases still has another month to go, but some lucky fans are already pouring their love out for an upcoming 2023 release that, should it serve as an omen for next year’s horror slate, will start off a year that will be slashing for the fences with more triumph than Jordan Peele’s three-for-three record out of the gate.

The film in question is Skinamarink, a low-budget feature from writer/director Kyle Edward Ball that’s been making its rounds on festival circuits to an overwhelmingly positive response.

Shot in Ball’s own childhood home, the film has been described, ironically, as “indescribable,” and one critic even admitted to being unable to sleep with lights off after seeing it.

letting everyone know that i’ve slept with the lights on for two nights now thanks to @kyleedwardball’s SKINAMARINK. masterful gripping and deeply upsetting work that should be seen at your own risk. i literally have no idea when i’ll be able to sleep with the lights off again. — lex briscuso (▰˘◡˘▰) (@nikonamerica) October 28, 2022

The film follows the terrifying plight of two young children who wake up in the middle of the night, their father nowhere to be found, and the house’s windows and doors all mysteriously removed. The children quickly figure out that they aren’t alone, but precisely what is sharing the space with them is a mystery they may not be too keen on finding out.

Skinamarink seems hellbent on shattering traditional ideas of horror films, birthing a type of terror akin to a child’s fear of the dark, and those lucky enough to catch a screening are shouting its name from the rooftops.

Perhaps even more exciting than the positive reception are the whispers of just how divisive the film is. Many critics said the same thing about Men, which was one of A24’s most fantastic films of the year.

Skinamarink had its world premiere at Fantasia 2022, but despite originally being slated for a theatrical run this year, it won’t be receiving an official release until 2023. There doesn’t appear to be any word on the exact date, either, but in the meantime, you can get a taste of Ball’s feature debut by watching the official trailer.