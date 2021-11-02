A Mediocre Adam Sandler Movie Is Gaining Surprising Popularity On Netflix

A decidedly mediocre Adam Sandler film is currently dominating Netflix.

Hubie Halloween is one of the streaming app’s top twenty films for the week. According to FlixPatrol, the horror-comedy is performing very well in various countries including, Austria, Canada, Hungary, Iceland, and Latvia.

The film follows a misjudged man named Hubie Dubois (Sandler) that is forced to save his hometown Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween during the town’s festivities from an alleged murderer.

Hubie Halloween also stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Buscemi, Maya Rudolph, Tim Meadows, and Karan Brar. Brar was cast in the film after Cameron Boyce, Sandler’s former Grownups co-star, passed away days before shooting in 2019 from epilepsy complications.

Upon the film’s release in October 2020, it became one of the top streamed titles on Netflix during its first two weeks. It ultimately fell to sixth place during Halloween weekend. Immediately following the film’s success on the streaming app, plans for a sequel were announced. Despite the rumors, no additional details regarding a sequel have been released.

Although the spooky season may be over, you can indulge in Sandler’s widely popular project Hubie Halloween, now streaming on Netflix.