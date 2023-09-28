A mega budget action-packed blockbuster finally drops its first trailer, and the number one talking point is obviously Henry Cavill’s hairline

The first trailer for a $200 million blockbuster hailing from a director familiar with international espionage and superheroes with a filmography that’s racked up billions at the box office would usually be the source of much excitement and debate, but it’s Henry Cavill‘s head that’s dominating the Argylle discourse.

Proving once and for all that the internet really is the strangest place, the star-studded spy caper with a self-referential twist that boasts Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Sofia Boutella, John Cena, and many others among its ridiculously stacked ensemble unveiled its first full-length promo at long last, but all anybody seems to want to talk about is Cavill’s hairline.

Image via Apple

Henry Cavill's hairline is clapped. He sadly hit the wall. https://t.co/zJDC63y9HR — OrderofResistance (@BattleCruise) September 28, 2023

Henry Cavill got that Vegeta hairline in #ArgylleMovie pic.twitter.com/fgQTsKgo1L — Sean (@Sean_DBZ) September 28, 2023

That hairline is the 2nd worst thing that happened to Henry cavill after the moustache gate ! — ShΩryuken 🦾 (@Red_Krryptonite) September 28, 2023

love that they’re embracing henry cavill’s actual hairline https://t.co/tVPy2qZJXc — toren (@ybtoren) September 28, 2023

Other than the questionable deep dive into the former star of The Witcher‘s follicle strength, the reaction to everything happening beyond his hairline has been fairly mixed so far. It looks a little too Kingsman-y in a lot of respects, which is a strange decision on Vaughn’s part considering he hasn’t officially abandoned his other wink-wink spy saga as of yet despite The King’s Man being delayed for years and then bombing anyway.

Cavill looks as though he gets to flex his comedic chops for the first time in a long while, while the story within a story narrative that finds Howard’s author being hunted for writing novels that seem a little too predictive to the actual intelligence operatives of the world presents a novel twist on a familiar formula.

There’s plenty to talk about, then, but the focus on Cavill’s cranium has decided to become the number one topic of conversation.