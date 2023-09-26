First footage from the $200 million spy thriller everyone forgot even existed is literally a poorly-rendered CGI cat being dropped off a building

At long last, the marketing campaign for Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle has finally started creaking into gear, with the first teaser trailer landing well over two years after the big budget international espionage epic began rolling on its expansive globetrotting production.

On the surface, the brains behind the likes of Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and the entire Kingsman franchise diving deep into the world of spies and secret agents again would pique plenty of interest, but the last time Argylle made the headlines online was people either remembering it exist or admitting they didn’t have a clue that it did.

That’s not ideal considering Apple shelled out $200 million just to secure the rights, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel now that a release date of Feb. 2, 2024 has been confirmed alongside the long-awaited teaser trailer, which is quite literally Sam Rockwell dropping a questionable CGI cat off a building in front of Bryce Dallas Howard.

Beyond those two, the stacked ensemble also boasts Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose, and John Cena among its number, but a teaser generally means a full-length promo spot isn’t all that far away. The Kingsman saga sort of lost its way a little with The Golden Circle and prequel The King’s Man, so maybe Vaughn’s creative batteries will be recharged by tackling the same genre from an entirely new perspective.

Either way, there’s a lot of work still to do in order to not just remind everyone about Argylle, but make it appointment viewing.