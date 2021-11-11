A Much-Maligned Buddy Cop Film Finds New Life On Streaming

Buddy cop classic National Security is currently dominating multiple streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and iTunes, according to FlixPatrol.

The comedy, which stars Martin Lawrence and Steve Zahn, is in Netflix’s top ten films in various countries such as Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Cyprus, and Denmark. As for Hulu, the film has cracked the top five positions in the United States list. On iTunes, National Security clocked in the top ten for the following two countries: Estonia and Malta.

National Security follows a police academy reject named Earl Montgomery (Lawrence) and a disgraced cop Hank Rafferty (Zahn), who are coincidently linked to one another. Montgomery and Rafferty first encountered each other during a routine traffic stop that took a surprising turn. As the film continues, the men are forced to join together and bust a smuggling operation.

The movie also stars Colm Feore, Bill Duke, Eric Roberts, Timothy Busfield, Robinne Lee, Matt McCoy, Brett Cullen, Mari Morrow, and Stephen Tobolowsky. Since its release in 2003, it has generated $54 million worldwide. Despite the movie’s commercial success, National Security only received 11 percent on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.

Since the release of the buddy-cop film, Lawrence starred in two following sequels for his movie franchises, including Bad Boys II and Big Momma’s House 2. His other popular films Wild Hogs, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, and the third installment of Big Momma’s House were released in subsequent years. Lawrence’s most recent project includes the long-awaited third installment for the Bad Boys franchise alongside Will Smith.

National Security is now available on Netflix, Hulu and iTunes if you need a dose of 2000s comedy.