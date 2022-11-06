A Netflix original critics didn’t hate for once detonates to hit #1 in 88 countries

It was only yesterday that we remarked the surprising reign of Dutch mystery thriller The Takeover as Netflix’s most popular movie was destined to be a short one, and normal business has indeed resumed after Enola Holmes 2 rose to reclaim its inevitable spot at the summit.

However, while the sequel to one of the streaming service’s biggest-ever originals becoming the top-viewed title on the platform is hardly a surprise, the critical reaction has most certainly been a pleasant revelation. Enola Holmes was an anomaly in itself after earning an impressive 91 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, a rarity for a company that finds most its in-house originals being sneered at, but the second installment has gone one better to improve upon its predecessor with a 92 percent rating.

The only shocker is that Enola Holmes 2 didn’t complete a clean sleep per FlixPatrol, with Nigeria the only one of the 89 countries polled where the sleuthing adventure didn’t manage to seize the top spot. That being said, hitting number one in 88 nations dotted across six continents is hardly a disaster, and it surely won’t be long before the threequel gets officially confirmed.

Star and producer Millie Bobby Brown has orchestrated a massively successful franchise for herself, and it keeps Henry Cavill under Netflix’s roof after he jumped ship on The Witcher. All in all, Enola Holmes 2 is destined to follow in the footsteps of the opener to trouble the streamer’s all-time viewership charts, and we can expect it to tower over the competition for some time to come.