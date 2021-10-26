A Netflix Romance Film Is Blowing Up On Instagram

A romantic film has been climbing the social media charts and solidifying its spot in the Netflix top 10 in several countries over the past week, and it’s one that fans of Anna Todd will know very well.

After We Collided is the follow-up to Todd’s After, the second film in the franchise. It tells the tantalizing story of Tessa and Hardin, two young adults who seem both destined to find each other but with no business being together.

The latest installment in the After franchise is After We Fell, but the movie is yet to hit Netflix or other streaming platforms. After We Collided, however, is on streaming platforms now, and it is blowing up on Instagram and hanging out in the top 10 spots on Netflix in several countries, according to FlixPatrol.

While fans who haven’t had a theatrical or video-on-demand opportunity to watch After We Fell wait for the latest film, it’s clear that they’re watching the first pieces of Tessa and Hardin’s love story unfold once again via After and After We Collided.

The official film synopsis for After We Collided is as follows:

“Tessa finds herself struggling with her complicated relationship with Hardin; she faces a dilemma that could change their lives forever.”

Complicated almost seems too plain a word to describe what exists between Tessa and Hardin, but when you’re in the midst of something that feels so much larger than yourself, it’s hard to find not just the right words—but anything that makes sense other than that other person.

You can read the five books in the After series now, or watch After, and After We Collided on streaming platforms. Have you seen After We Fell, yet? Let’s talk about it.