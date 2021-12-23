A perma-tanned biopic grins its way to streaming success

2021 has been another stellar year for Andrew Garfield, who looks destined to land his second Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards for his incredible turn in Netflix musical Tick, Tick… Boom!, while fans have been having a field day over his constant denials that he’s not in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor appeared in another biopic released this year, and while The Eyes of Tammy Faye does pack a powerhouse pair of central performances from Garfield and lead Jessica Chastain, it flew pretty much straight under the radar and out of sight in no time at all.

Tracing the story of Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband Jim, the drama follows the couple as they create the biggest religious broadcast network on the planet, as well as a theme park, before a series of scandals rise to the surface and threaten to cripple both their empire, and carefully-curated public image.

A 66% score on Rotten Tomatoes indicated that The Eyes of Tammy Faye wasn’t going to find any awards season recognition, but it’s clearly struck a nerve with Disney Plus subscribers. Mouse House subsidiary Searchlight Pictures distributed the film, which has now been experiencing a resurgence on Disney Plus. As per FlixPatrol, it’s nestled comfortably on the platform’s Top 20 most-watched list.