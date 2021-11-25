A political horror film is invading the streaming charts

The 2013 political horror film The Purge is currently taking over the streaming charts.

According to FlixPatrol, The Purge is on the top ten list for the following apps, including iTunes, Google Play, and Hulu. Viewers from the United States only appear in the Hulu rating, while audience members for iTunes and Google Play were located in various countries.

The Purge follows James Sandin (Ethan Hawke) and his family as they fight to survive the night the government authorized an annual 12-hour crime spree. Within the event, all crime, including murder, is legal. The reason surrounding the day is because of the high crime rate and overcrowded prisons.

The movie also stars Lena Headey, Max Burkholder, Adelaide Kane, Edwin Hodge, Rhys Wakefield, Tony Oller, and Arija Bareikis. Upon The Purge‘s release in 2013, it generated $89.3 million worldwide compared to its $3 million budget. Despite the commercial success, the film received mixed reviews from critics.

The Purge ultimately spawned four other sequels, including The Forever Purge, the film’s fifth installment, which premiered in July 2021. In addition to the movies, the franchise also had a twenty-episode television series that aired from September 2018 to December 2019. Following his work on The Purge, Hawke went on to work on numerous projects. The list included Boyhood, Sinister 2, 24 Hours to Live, First Reformed, The Black Phone, and The Guilty, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Purge is now streaming on iTunes, Google Play, and Hulu.