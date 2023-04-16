A raucous road trip adventure pounds the pavement to accelerate straight onto the Netflix Top 10

Comedy has arguably never been deemed as Netflix’s strongest suit, at least when it comes to in-house originals, but Spanish-language exclusive Queens on the Run has put paid to that notion with a stellar debut on the platform’s most-watched list.

Per FlixPatrol, the raucous road trip adventure that finds a quartet of lifelong friends throwing caution to the wind and embarking on the adventure they’d been talking about taking for years has landed straight on the global Top 10 after being added to the library this past Friday.

All told, it snagged a spot as one of the top-viewed features in 20 nations around the world, providing a jolt of levity and fun to the weekend’s Netflix premieres after The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die covered all the bases for blood, guts, violence, and an epic sense of sweeping spectacle.

Falling neatly into the “coming of middle-age” subgenre that’s been proving increasingly fertile creative ground, the central four end up finding themselves at a crossroads that’s both figurative and literal after finally getting around to jumping into a car and hitting the open road, something they’d first discussed doing as far back as high school.

From there, much shenanigans unfolds, with a recurring dramatic element thrown in as the longtime buddies begin to face up to a personal and professional reckoning along the way. Not every wildly popular Netflix movie needs to be full of action, effects, and recognizable names, with smaller films like Queens on the Run more than capable of standing their own against the heavier hitters.