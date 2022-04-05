A sci-fi juggernaut is spicing up the charts on HBO Max and Hulu

Over the years, the complex genre of science fiction has largely been on the receiving end of perpetual scrutiny, but Denis Villeneuve’s Dune altered the landscape as one of the most distinctive, motivated, and jaw-dropping experiences in the realm of modern cinema. The epic sci-fi extravaganza grossed an impressive $400 million overall, garnered six Academy Awards, and has now found extra success on multiple streaming platforms.

As per FlixPatrol, the widely-discussed fantasy fiction has scored multiple Top 10 finishes on two of the biggest streaming platforms, HBO Max and Hulu, while simultaneously performing extremely well in a variety of countries around the world.

Timothée Chalamet shines as gifted messiah Paul Atreides, who becomes entangled in a battle between powerful clans and the struggles of environmentalism on a desert planet. Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Issac also deliver standout performances as Lady Jessica Atreides and Duke Leto Atreides, respectively.

Combining the troubles of corruption and the effect of a fickle government, Dune perfectly showcases the difficulties in human society and how easily those in power can be swayed. Some scenes are occasionally bland and while the film does contain moments that seem to drag, it definitely conveys a thought-provoking message about humanity as a whole.

A much-anticipated sequel has already been greenlit and based on the first film in the saga tearing it up on the streaming charts, it looks as if Dune has officially gathered a strong audience that will continue to admire its spectacular scale.