‘Dune’ wins four Oscars before ceremony even starts

The Oscars broadcast has only just started, but before proceedings began Dune had already bagged four pre-show awards.

Many of the production-related nominations were handed out in the pre-show, where Dune cleaned up. The Denis Villeneuve epic took home best film editing, best original score, best production design, and best sound. Dune’s win for best original score has also become the second-ever win for legendary composer Hans Zimmer.

Dune is the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, following on from the maligned David Lynch version in 1984, and Jodorowsky’s Dune in 2013, which followed Alejandro Jodorowsky’s attempt to adapt Herbert’s universe. Villeneuve’s version, which is best seen in IMAX, has been exceedingly well received by both fans and critics alike with the movie boasting an 84 percent critic score and 90 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s a financial success as well, pulling in almost $400 million globally on a production budget on $165 million.

Even outside of the Oscars the movie has been a dominant force at awards shows taking home multiple BAFTA Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this year, alongside other wins.

The early Oscars’ success could be followed by even more awards when the main event kicks off as Dune scored 10 nominations. Among these is the big one, best picture which would be a cherry on top of an already successful night at the show.

If you’re yet to check out the movie for yourself Dune is available to purchase on your usual VOD services and stream on HBO Max.