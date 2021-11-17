A Single Line From New No Way Home Trailer Is Blowing Minds

In the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, we learned a lot of things.

We learned what Willem Dafoe’s voice would sound like as Green Goblin after all these years, we learned the past Spider-Men of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were nowhere to be seen in the newest preview, and we learned that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker thinks Otto Octavius is a funny-sounding name.

But one moment in the trailer that is seemingly raising more questions than it is answering is when Alfred Molina’s Otto utters to Holland, stating simply, “you’re not Peter Parker.”

The ambiguity of the line, which could have multiple different implications when you stop and think about it, took many aback online.

Now the obvious question arises of whether Otto asks this because he is a character thrown into Holland’s dimension from an alternative multiverse, one in which Maguire is the Peter Parker, which may well be the case.

"You're not Peter Parker" WHEN I TELL YOU MY HEART STOPPED pic.twitter.com/V20ovGGmRG — Raúl™ (@BenitezO464) November 17, 2021

On the other hand, we know the plot of the film in part centers around what appeared to be a botched Doctor Strange spell to make the world forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man. So could this somehow be a question of Otto having scrambled memories due to the spell? What’s more, are we so certain it is the villains who have crossed over to Holland’s world — or perhaps it is Holland who got transported into someone else’s world?

Following a fairly convincing purported leak of Maguire, Garfield, and Holland together in a photo, many were certain the ambiguous line was a tacit confirmation that their congregation will occur in the film.

We know they're like trying to keep the other two unseen till the movie…But the hints are too obvious and everyone knows already

Mainly the one with Ock saying "You're not Peter Parker" — MR 3-3( Confused Watch Spree Arc) (@DKatzier) November 17, 2021

Tu no eres Peter Parker, esa frase me erizo la piel. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/0NE3MmuI4r — Sandra D🥳🐥 (@SandraD39258762) November 17, 2021

We’ll have to see if any of the rumors are true or if the potential alternative universe Spideys will simply stay relegated to their dimensions, with only the villains crossing over to Holland’s world when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters Dec. 17.