A single ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ scene is destroying fans’ hopes of defending Marvel from a DC onslaught

Marvel may have won the battle for box office supremacy this year (I mean, when doesn’t it?), but DC looks to be picking up something of a consolation prize as 2022 draws to a close and superhero fans debate the relative quality of the year’s comic book offerings. Specifically, it seems DC is coming out on top in terms of having the best visual effects out of this year’s movie outings. Marvel might’ve stood a chance, if not for a notoriously awful scene from Thor: Love and Thunder.

Twitter user @blurayangel got the people talking by asking “which comic book movie had the best visual effects this year?” They gave fans four options to pick from: The Batman, Black Adam, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Love and Thunder. Proving they knew exactly what they were doing when putting Thor 4 on the list, the tweeter chose to feature a screenshot from the infamous Teletubbies floating head sequence.

Which comic book movie had the best visual effects this year? pic.twitter.com/9uOcbFEk8D — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) December 12, 2022

Naturally, doing this ensured the Love and Thunder hate train pulled out from the station all over again, destroying Marvel’s chances of winning this round in the process. Most responses ended up favoring DC, with many choosing Black Adam and giving The Batman an honorable mention… Not to mention making sure to dunk Marvel while they were at it.

Black Adam

Batman was practical and the mcu movies have awful cgi — Juan José (@JuanJ155) December 12, 2022

The batman have very minimal VFX but it was great but if you are talking in terms of high VFX movie then it should be black adam https://t.co/BemTu5pdVq — Batman and KingShark Stan (@Faraz39011590) December 13, 2022

Batman first, Black Adam second. Marvel visual effects have fallen off, badly https://t.co/JAisqJhfbj — Rahee 🎅🏾 (@ra997xx) December 13, 2022

And spare a thought for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, whose visual effects reputation is apparently so bad it didn’t even warrant a mention.

Definitely NOT Wakanda Forever! Honestly a toss-up between The Batman's realism and Dr Fate's gorgeous shattered glass-style magick. — Aranon🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🔞 (@Aranon14) December 13, 2022

Although it has to be said that Doctor Strange 2 does have loyal fans out there, too.

And, you know what, so does Love and Thunder, with some Taika Waititi defenders pointing out that the floating head scene is really not indicative of the entire film.

Is it bad that I really liked Thor Love and Thunder’s cgi? pic.twitter.com/oAPpWqq8pX — Christmas Mr Adventure 🎄#ActuallyAutistic (@doubles245678) December 13, 2022

Try as Asgardian enthusiasts might, though, it seems Thor: Love and Thunder‘s status as the worst-looking superhero film of 2022 is unfortunately firmly lodged in the internet’s hive mind.