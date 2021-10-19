A Spooky New Special Is Dominating Netflix

If you’re in the mood for frightening delights this spooky season — Netflix has you covered. The streaming platform has unveiled new and existing scary favorites for viewers of all ages this Halloween. From the truly terrifying to the family-fun watches, there’s something for everyone in the platform’s catalog this October.

One of those family-fun Halloween experiences is Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween. The Halloween special is an episode within the series, Sharkdog, a Netflix JR show where a ten-year-old named Max and his trusty sidekick, Sharkdog go on great adventures.

The synopsis for the Halloween special is as follows:

“The Sharkpack gets ready for Halloween with the spooky legend of the “Fearsome Fog” — and Sharkdog must save trick-or-treating from a slimy sea monster!”

In a clip from the special episode, fans see Sharkdog stop the slimy sea monster. While the series is definitely aimed at a younger audience, you can watch this at any age and quite honestly find something to enjoy about it.

As the clip shows, it’s a feel-good watch that is sure to bring out a nostalgic sense of the value of Halloween with a magical twist, of course. Unless you had a pet Sharkdog and fought slimy sea monsters, in which case, we’re a bit jealous.

So what are fans saying about the Sharkdog Halloween special? Let’s take a look.

When someone says they’re not watching “Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween” tomorrow on @netflixfamily

🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 pic.twitter.com/2AQHqKemqk — Jordan Gershowitz (@jordangersh) October 14, 2021

This user even referenced the episode regarding a popular ‘trend’ going around social media right now.

🤯 🤯 🤯 That ending of #HalloweenKills was soooo wild! I can’t believe Michael Meyers takes off his mask and says, “Yo, let’s stop fighting and go watch Sharkdog’s Halloween Special on Netflix!” https://t.co/Hk1RcTY9kE — Jordan Gershowitz (@jordangersh) October 15, 2021

It looks like Sharkdog can bring even masked murderers to a peaceful pause to enjoy this special.

Top 10 movies on @Netflix Global:

Oct 18th, 2021.



1. The Forgotten Battle

2. The Guilty

3. The Trip

4. Venom

5. What Happens in Vegas

6. Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

7. My Little Pony: A New Generation

8. Son of the South

9. Hummingbird

10. Miss Bala@NetflixIndia — BINGED (@Binged_) October 18, 2021

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween even made the top-10 global Netflix list this last week.

Have you seen the Fintastic Halloween special yet? Do you plan to tune in? Let us know.