A Spooky New Special Is Dominating Netflix
If you’re in the mood for frightening delights this spooky season — Netflix has you covered. The streaming platform has unveiled new and existing scary favorites for viewers of all ages this Halloween. From the truly terrifying to the family-fun watches, there’s something for everyone in the platform’s catalog this October.
One of those family-fun Halloween experiences is Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween. The Halloween special is an episode within the series, Sharkdog, a Netflix JR show where a ten-year-old named Max and his trusty sidekick, Sharkdog go on great adventures.
The synopsis for the Halloween special is as follows:
“The Sharkpack gets ready for Halloween with the spooky legend of the “Fearsome Fog” — and Sharkdog must save trick-or-treating from a slimy sea monster!”
In a clip from the special episode, fans see Sharkdog stop the slimy sea monster. While the series is definitely aimed at a younger audience, you can watch this at any age and quite honestly find something to enjoy about it.
As the clip shows, it’s a feel-good watch that is sure to bring out a nostalgic sense of the value of Halloween with a magical twist, of course. Unless you had a pet Sharkdog and fought slimy sea monsters, in which case, we’re a bit jealous.
So what are fans saying about the Sharkdog Halloween special? Let’s take a look.
This user even referenced the episode regarding a popular ‘trend’ going around social media right now.
It looks like Sharkdog can bring even masked murderers to a peaceful pause to enjoy this special.
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween even made the top-10 global Netflix list this last week.
Have you seen the Fintastic Halloween special yet? Do you plan to tune in? Let us know.