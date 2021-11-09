A Surprising Eternals Character Has Gotten Their Own Official Movie Poster

A surprising Eternals character has received their own official movie poster. Marvel’s latest movie is a true ensemble piece, one that outsizes the likes of the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy with 10 Eternals in total and various key supporting players. One of these is Dane Whitman, the future Black Knight and current human boyfriend to Sersi (Gemma Chan), who previously got his own poster.

Now an even less appreciated but beloved character has gotten the same treatment. The official Eternals Twitter account has shared a poster highlighting Harish Patel’s Karun, an unexpected fan favorite in the film. Karun doesn’t have too much screen time, but he steals every scene he’s in as Kingo’s loyal valet. Karun accompanies the Eternals on much of their globe-trotting journey in order to shoot a documentary about them (which is obviously Kingo’s idea).

Karun mostly serves as a source of comic relief in the film, with his upbeat personality and constant filming of events on his camera⏤which frequently annoys the other Eternals⏤creating much hilarity. At the same time, he also offers an important human perspective on the unfolding events. With Dane only appearing at the beginning and end of the film, it’s up to Karun to represent humanity while the immortal heroes debate the fate of the world.

Eternals sets up a plethora of characters who will undoubtedly prove to be important to the future of the MCU, but it’s currently unclear whether we’ll see Karun again. At the end of the movie — spoiler incoming! — Kingo is one of the Eternals who is snatched away from Earth by an angry Arishem, the Prime Celestial, for interfering with the Emergence. If we do see him again, hopefully Karun will be able to reunite with the Batman to his Alfred.

Marvel’s Eternals is playing in theaters now.