If you’re in the mood for a crowd-pleasing action romp that will make your very popcorn jump with excitement in your lap as you relax for a movie night in your home this evening, a surprisingly good franchise spinoff making the rounds on Netflix might just be the film for you.

Hobbs and Shaw is the 2019 spinoff movie from the Fast and Furious franchise that is currently racing its way into the top 10 in many countries this week on Netflix, according to FlixPatrol. The title is mostly available in Latin American and Caribbean countries at the moment, however, such as Mexico, Brazil, Jamaica, Argentina, Costa Rica, the Bahamas, and Peru. But if you live in one of those countries, it’s off to the races!

According to the streaming data site FlixPatrol, the film hit the number one spot and stayed there on Dec. 23 and 24. It then slipped down to the number two spot from Christmas day until Monday in most countries where it is available, and Tuesday the title is sitting comfortably at number three or two in most countries where it is available.

The film stars familiar action movie heavyweights, like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba. While the 2019 film wasn’t lauded as a masterpiece by critics or anything, they still found the star power and over-the-top action sequences to be something that would please most casual moviegoers. The film garnered a 67% critical score and 88% audience score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

And if you want to know just where to watch Hobbs and Shaw, in terms of the overall chronology of the Fast and Furious films, we have an article all about that which you can check out right here.