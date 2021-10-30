A Vin Diesel Bomb Is Shockingly Popular On Netflix Right Now

Vin Diesel‘s critically panned film Bloodshot is currently finding new life on Netflix.

According to FlixPatrol, the action-adventure is one of the top ten films on the streaming app in various countries, including Austria, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, and Ireland.

Adapted from the comic character created by Bob Layton, Don Perlin and Kevin VanHook, the film follows a marine called Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) that scientists resurrected after being murdered. When Garrison is injected with nanotechnology, he transforms into a killing machine named “Bloodshot.” While training with soldiers, Garrison remembers his past life and the man that committed the crime. Throughout the film, Garrison seeks revenge while also discovering other conspiracies.

The film also stars Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Michael Sheen, Toby Kebbell, Talulah Riley, Lamorne Morris

Upon Bloodshot’s release in 2020, the film only generated about $37.3 million worldwide compared to the $45 million budget it took to create the film. The movie also received mixed reviews from critics. The judgment stemmed from the film effects to Diesel’s overall performance. In addition to the criticism, audience members viewed the movie on demand because of the global pandemic weeks after its theatrical release.

Diesel’s most recent project was the ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, which he starred in and produced, it later came out in June 2021.

Bloodshot is currently streaming on Netflix.