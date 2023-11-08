A wildly divisive supernatural mystery with a time-bending twist braves cursed open waters to drop anchor at #1 on streaming

Unanimously-acclaimed horror is hard to come by, with critics and audiences almost always having vastly differing opinions on the merits of any given movie. However, if you were trying to find a consistent metric to decide on whether or not Haunting of the Queen Mary is worth watching, then you’re out of luck.

Respective Rotten Tomatoes approval ratings of 62 and 67 percent from either party looks as though we’re talking about an above average supernatural chiller, but that doesn’t quite tell the whole story. Over on IMDb, director Gary Shore’s high seas nightmare only holds a 4.3/10 score, while its Google ranking is all the way down at 1.5/5.

Image via Vertigo Films

One thing that can’t be denied, however, is that Haunting of the Queen Mary is currently the biggest hit on a major streaming service, with FlixPatrol revealing that the divisive tale of terror has dropped anchor at number one Hulu. Halloween might be a thing of the past, but it would appear that horror refuses to go quietly into the night ahead of the annual deluge of festive-tinged titles.

There’s even a time-tampering twist thrown in for good measure, with a family boarding the titular ship and soon discovering that they’ve unleashed a string of horrifying events tied directly with the fate to have befallen many on a previous voyage all the way back in 1938. At the end of the day, you can make your own mind up on Haunting of the Queen Mary, because it’s clear a consensus isn’t going to be reached.