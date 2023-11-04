An abominable supernatural horror cursed with a well-earned 0% Rotten Tomatoes score takes a deadly snapshot on streaming’s Top 10

Some horror movies come along and leave you wondering if the concept was decided upon by throwing darts at a dartboard and then combining the buzzwords into something resembling a screenplay. Even though it was adapted from the short film of the same name, Polaroid still kinda fits the bill.

Four years after his acclaimed and atmospheric short, director Lars Klevberg made the fatal mistake of deciding to expand his ingenious idea into an 88-minute feature. To put it lightly, the prospect of an entire full-length terror focusing on the mysterious and dark secrets associated with a cursed camera hardly sounds as though it had the potential to engage audiences for that long, and it didn’t.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Cursed by a zero percent Rotten Tomatoes score, Polaroid was also a commercial disaster that failed to come close to matching its $8 million in ticket sales during its theatrical run, where it couldn’t even reach 25 percent of that number. It streamed on Netflix for two years before being pulled, too, but that isn’t where it’s been finding inexplicable success this time around.

Instead, FlixPatrol has revealed the abject exercise in the pitfalls of turning a fantastic short into a full-blown movie as the seventh most-watched title on Max’s global charts. Even if you haven’t seen it or even heard of it, you can probably guess what happens; high schooler takes pictures on said camera, people in those pictures die, heads must be put together to stop the haunted Polaroid before it kills them all, roll credits.