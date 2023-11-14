Calling all cinephiles! A24 just announced their all new streaming subscription service and mobile app

An app to watch everything A24 related, everywhere in the US, all at once.

A24, the renowned studio celebrated for its compelling films like Hereditary and The Whale, is set to revolutionize the fan experience by launching its exclusive “A24 App.” This innovative platform goes beyond conventional streaming services by providing enthusiasts with a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes content, unraveling the intricate tapestry of how their beloved movies were brought to life.

Where can I watch from the A24 app?

Image source via A24

The A24 App, available exclusively in the US on iOS browsers, Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, Android devices, and Airplay, serves as the ultimate hub for fans, consolidating all things related to the studio in one convenient location. Subscribers gain access to a plethora of bonus content, delving into the creative processes and challenges faced while making A24’s cinematic masterpieces.

What is included in the A24 app?

Image source via A24

But the perks don’t stop there. A $5 monthly subscription fee unlocks entry into the official A24 fan club, offering a myriad of exclusive benefits. Subscribers enjoy special discounts on purchases from the studio’s official store, ensuring their loyalty is rewarded with tangible savings. Furthermore, members gain unrestricted access to A24’s extensive film library, allowing them to revisit their favorite stories at their leisure. The app also features exclusive merch drops, allowing aficionados to own limited-edition memorabilia that showcases their allegiance to the studio.

As an added bonus, subscribers receive a special birthday gift, underlining A24’s commitment to creating a personalized and memorable fan experience. The perks extend to early access to screening tickets for upcoming releases, ensuring that fans are at the forefront of the cinematic excitement. A distinctive member pin adds a touch of exclusivity, symbolizing one’s connection to the A24 community.

For those seeking a more immersive commitment, the yearly subscription option, priced at $55, not only provides a cost-effective alternative but also grants subscribers a complimentary month of service. A24, known for its exceptional titles like Tragedy of Macbeth and Priscilla, is not merely curating a film library but reshaping it into an interactive and dynamic experience. This initiative marks a significant step forward, inviting A24’s most dedicated fans to not only relive cherished narratives but also become integral participants in shaping the future trajectory of the studio. The A24 App is poised to redefine the relationship between filmmakers and their audience, fostering a community that thrives on a shared passion for the art of storytelling.

How has A24 changed Hollywood?

Image source via A24

Since its establishment in 2012, A24, a trailblazing New York-based film company, has charted a distinctive course in the world of cinema. While Hollywood’s major studios have been consumed by the production of formulaic superhero blockbusters over the past decade, A24 has fearlessly embraced creative risk. In a departure from the industry norm, founders David Fenkel and Daniel Katz have sought out true auteurs, providing unwavering support to these cinematic visionaries. Their approach mirrors a venture-like quest for outliers, reminiscent of LVMH’s designer-centric strategy, where, akin to Bernard Arnault’s luxury conglomerate, at A24, the artist reigns supreme.

This unconventional strategy has proven immensely successful for A24. Collaborating with filmmakers such as the Daniels, the company has championed the creators behind cinematic triumphs like Uncut Gems, Hereditary, Lady Bird, Midsommar, and Ex Machina. Beyond financial success, which has propelled A24 to a remarkable $2.5 billion valuation, the studio’s filmography has garnered widespread critical acclaim, establishing the company as a powerful force in shaping cultural conversations. A24 has not only delivered compelling returns but has also earned a unique status as a brand celebrated for its eccentricity, individuality, and craftsmanship.

As A24 continues redefining contemporary cinema’s landscape, it stands as a testament to the enduring power of artistic vision and the impact of supporting true creatives. The studio’s commitment to nurturing unconventional storytelling and championing the artist as a central figure has not only distinguished it from its counterparts but has elevated it to a level where it has become a brand synonymous with innovation and cultural resonance. As we celebrate the launch of the A24 app, we anticipate a new chapter in the studio’s journey, which will continue to captivate audiences with its commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling and cinematic artistry. Cheers to A24, an enduring symbol of cinematic excellence and creative courage.