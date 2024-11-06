A24’s most expensive production ever is Timothée Chalamet’s new film about ping pong… no really

A24 is a studio that many will equate with horror films, and while the production company certainly has a knack for cheap thrills, it also has plenty more than that to offer. With the growth of the studio has also come bigger budgets, and thanks to Timothée Chalamet, an upcoming A24 film is setting the bar quite high.

Recommended Videos

Marty Supreme — a new film starring the Wonka actor and based on the life of professional ping pong player Marty Reisman — is officially the most expensive movie that A24 have ever made, on par with Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming MMA movie The Smashing Machine.

While rumor has it that Marty Supreme had a budget of $90 million, Deadline reports that the movie more likely cost around $70 million, which would put it right alongside The Smashing Machine as A24’s biggest-ever budget. That’s still nothing to scoff at. The movie is currently shopping buyers at this year’s American Film Market and to no surprise, it’s the most expensive project on offer at the event.

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Seeing these numbers alongside Marty Supreme and The Smashing Machine might surprise you, and trust us, we’re surprised too. These two movies are both sports biopics that are in the hands of one of the Safdie brothers. It seems things at A24 are only going to get bigger and more expensive in the coming years, and that could certainly be a good thing.

With a bigger budget, the studio is allowing its creatives to recruit bigger talent and spend more to ensure that the projects meet exactly what they envisioned. Of course, $70 million is still a long way off of those eye-watering MCU budgets, but it’s still a reasonable amount and has proven in the past to be plenty enough to create something special.

Marty Supreme is based on Matry Reisman, a professional ping pong player who was active in competition during the 50s. He won two U.S. singles championships and more than 20 titles nationally and around the world. Safe to say he was quite the player.

Deadline explains that the movie isn’t just expected to be your normal sports biopic, but instead an adventure-comedy similar to The Wolf of Wall Street or Catch Me If You Can, both of which also chronicle real-life stories. If it manages to replicate the success of either of these films, that will be a big win for A24, which has already reached Oscar heights with award-winning films like Lady Bird, Minari, Moonlight, Room and Past Lives, to name a few.

Alongside Chalamet, the movie is also set to star Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Odessa A’zion, Sandra Bernhard, and even Tyler the Creator. Yep, not since Air have we seen a sports movie assembled this starry of a cast. Photos from the set have already begun surfacing on social media, with some even including Tyler on set with Chalamet. The pair are seen cruising in a taxi, and if that alone is enough to pique your interest, you can see more above.

Since the movie is still in its production phase, there is yet to be a release date or timeline given for when it will actually be here to watch, but expect more information about its sale to surface before we get to that point.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy