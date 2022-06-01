Aaron Taylor-Johnson has posted a BTS selfie from Bullet Train, marking his official return to Instagram. Taylor-Johnson deleted his account back in January of 2020, and his scores of fans are happy to see him back.

The Avengers: Age of Ultron actor posted the selfie on Instagram as the assassin Tangerine. He’s got blood on his forehead and on his knuckles and he’s wearing a buckled harness over a white short-sleeved shirt. The movie is expected to be an action-packed and violent fast-paced ride, so the disheveled aesthetic makes sense.

The movie is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle and follows five assassins on a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka. At first, it seems like they’re all there for different reasons, but they discover that their missions are connected.

The ensemble movie is stacked with big names. Brad Pitt is Lady Bug, Sandra Bullock is Maria Beetle, Andrew Koji is Yuichi Kimura, Bad Bunny is Wolf, Joey King is Prince, and Brian Tyree Henry is Lemon, and Logan Lerman and Karen Fukuhara portray Tangerine and Lemon’s Associate and Train Crew Member, respectively. The official Bullet Train poster featured the cast and a character called a “momomon.”

Taylor-Johnson has also been cast as the titular character in Kraven: The Hunter based on the Marvel character. Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff’s objective is to be the world’s greatest hunter, and he’ll stop at nothing to claim that title. The character was planned to make appearances in other Marvel projects, but he’s finally getting his own standalone movie in 2023 that also stars Ariana DeBose as Calypso.

Bullet Train arrives in theaters Aug. 5, 2022.